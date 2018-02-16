Area schools placed on precautionary lockdown

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Three local schools were placed temporarily on lockdown Friday due to various threats.

This comes in the wake of the school shooting in Florida on Wednesday that left 17 students and staff members dead.

Islands High School, Windsor Forest High School and Liberty County High School all took precautions against individual threats.

According to Sheila Blanco, Public Information Manager for the Savannah-Chatham County Public School System, Islands High School was on lockdown for a short time Friday morning.

Blanco said a receipt was spotted in a garbage can from a purchase of ammunition.

A student was concerned about the receipt and reported it to an adult. Administrators were then notified.

The school was placed on lockdown and campus police responded to determine if the receipt posed any threat to the high school.

School officials brought the owner of the receipt to the office and their parents were called. It was determined that the family went shopping on Thursday night to purchase ammunition for a weekend hunting trip.

The lockdown was lifted shortly after as it was determined there was no threat to the school.

Blanco also confirmed a threatening call was made to Windsor Forest High School Thursday morning.

The school was placed on lockdown and campus police were called to search the campus.

After a search, police determined there was no indication that it was a credible theft.

According to Blanco, the school was taken off of a “hard lockdown” and remained on a “soft lockdown.” This means movement around campus was restricted but not prohibited.

Windsor Forest remained on soft lockdown for the rest of the day and additional campus police remained at the school.

Liberty County High School was also placed on a soft lockdown Friday due to a possible threat that was posted on Instagram.

The post referred to ‘Liberty campus,’ not necessarily indicating it was, in fact, Liberty County High School in Hinesville, but safety protocol procedures were taken.

According to Samantha Abbgy with Liberty County Emergency Management, officials did not feel that the threat was imminent. As a precautionary measure, law enforcement officers were called to the school.

Abbgy noted that there are numerous Liberty County campuses including those in Florida and Texas.

The Liberty County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate the incident.

Students are encouraged to alert an adult if ever they perceive something as a threat — whether it be on social media, in conversation or otherwise.

For more information on emergency preparedness plans and lockdowns in Savannah-Chatham County schools, visit the SCCPSS website here.

To contact Liberty County High School for more information, call 921-876-4316.