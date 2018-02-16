AKA hosts free Community Heart Health Fair

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated, Gamma Sigma Omega chapter will host a “Community Heart Health Fair” to bring awareness to heart disease and stroke.

The event is on Saturday, Feb. 17 from 11 a.m.–3 p.m. at the East Broad Street Elementary School, 400 E. Broad Street. The event will provide an opportunity to receive healthy information that will impact your life. This event is free and open to the public. Donations for the American Heart Association will be accepted.

February, designated as American Heart Month, is an ideal time to remind Americans, especially women, to focus on their hearts. The biggest part of living healthy comes down to making healthy choices.

The Health Fair will focus on healthy opportunities such as noninvasive health screenings, healthy snacks, fitness sessions, and health information and resources. Health vendors will be available to offer one-on-one discussions from American Heart Association, African American Health Information & Resource Center, Savannah Black Nurses Association, WellCare of Georgia, and Life Link of Georgia. The featured speaker, Dr. Debbie P. Hagins, MD., has been practicing medicine in the Savannah area for 30 years.