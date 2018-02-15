What should Congress do to prevent deadly shootings? GA, SC lawmakers weigh in

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Wednesday’s school shooting in Florida marks the deadliest since Sandy Hook Elementary in 2012 where 26 children and adults were killed.

Many are asking Congress to have a discussion about gun control — including some of the students who lost 17 teachers and classmates at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

News 3 reached out to our federal lawmakers in Georgia and South Carolina, asking for more than a response in generalities, but one specific thing they believe Congress should do to begin fighting these deadly incidents.

Here’s how they responded.

“The unspeakable evil that occurred yesterday in Florida is tragic, and my heart is broken for the families and all those affected by it. I’m interested in learning more about what exactly occurred in this case, just as I have in other similar criminal acts so that we can work to save lives and prevent future tragedies.” — Sen. Johnny Isakson (R-GA)

“Bring it all on. Let’s talk about bump stocks, let’s talk about assault weapons, bans, let’s talk about terrorist watch lists, you can’t buy a gun, bring it all on. Let’s talk about how you can increase security at schools, let’s take the time to have a debate about guns, mental health, the entire package, count me in. Show me laws that will help and I’ll be open-minded.” – Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC)

“Every shooting is a horrible tragedy and should be examined closely by law enforcement and those on the ground involved with the specific situation. Anything that could help prevent a person from shooting innocent people, should be examined.” – David Perdue’s spokesperson.

The Georgia senator’s spokesperson also directed us to the following statement on Twitter:

Heartbroken over the terrible shooting in Florida. Our thoughts go out to the victims, students, teachers, and families impacted. #PrayersForFlorida — David Perdue (@sendavidperdue) February 14, 2018

“Well first of all this is not the time for us to be taking sides. It’s a time for us to come together. It’s a time for us to address a problem. This is a problem of mental health. Obviously, this was a deranged individual, someone who needed help. And we have to make sure that that help is available. That’s incumbent up all of us. It is incumbent upon local, state, and federal officials to make sure that we have the programs available for them to get help, and that we identify them and that when they seek help, those problems are there. There are reports out there now that evidently, this individual had posted some things on social media that were disturbing. Those are the type of things that if you see that, you need to report it. Don’t be afraid of hurting anyone’s feelings. If this is something that doesn’t look right to you, you need to report it. This has got to be a team effort with all of us. And we’ve got to work together to make sure that individuals like this get the help that they need. There’s no way we can legislate against evil. And this was evil.” — Rep. Buddy Carter (R-GA 1).

News 3 reached out to Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC), Rep. Mark Sanford (R-SC 1), Rep. Rick Allen (R-GA 12) but did not receive any comments.