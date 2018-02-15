Video: Missing SC girl found alive; suspect arrested in Mississippi

Related Coverage Missing SC girl found safe in AL, suspect on the run

CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA-TV) — Taken from her Charleston home after her mother was brutally beaten. Traveling 360 some odd miles from home with a person she didn’t know.

Rusty Jessup, Riverside Mayor says his first responders received a soft heartbreaking thank you.

“She did tell our fire chief when he was pulling her out of the woods that she was scared.”

Now, she’s safe heading to meet up with her father.

Mayor Jessup say there’s not a scratch on her. But she’s going to need all the love we can give.

“I don’t see anything wrong with her, she’s safe.”

Police Chief Ricky Oliver was the one who helped rescue todd. He says this was god’s work.

“The good lord put me in the place as well as the fire chief that we needed to be to take care of this little girl, his hand was on the little girl.”

The man police say is behind this — Thomas Lawton Evans.

He was arrested in Mississippi.