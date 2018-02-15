U.S. Pairs Figure Skaters dedicate performance to Florida shooting victims

USA’s Chris Knierim and Alexa Knierim performed with heavy hearts after hearing of Wednesday’s Florida school shooting. In an interview they said they dedicated their performance to the 17 victims.
