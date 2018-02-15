Senate rejects bipartisan immigration bill

The Associated Press Published: Updated:
Dick Durbin, Chuck Schumer
Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., left, and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., walk together outside the chamber during debate in the Senate on immigration, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018. Schumer said on the Senate floor that "the one person who seems most intent on not getting a deal is President Trump." (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Senate has blocked a bipartisan proposal that would have provided 1.8 million young immigrants a chance for citizenship and $25 billion for a border wall.

The bill was crafted by moderate Republicans and Democrats billing themselves as the “Common Sense Coalition.”

They described the proposal as having the most bipartisan support in the Senate, but it came under fire from the White House and the Department of Homeland Security.

The vote was 54-45, six votes short of the 60 needed to advance.

The moderates’ measure does not alter a lottery that distributes about 55,000 visas annually to people from diverse countries. Trump has proposed ending it and redistributing its visas to other immigrants.

The group spent weeks trying to craft a middle ground on the thorny immigration issue.

