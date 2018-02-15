PHOTOS: Shiffrin shreds women’s giant slalom, brings home gold

PYEONGCHANG-GUN, SOUTH KOREA - FEBRUARY 15: Mikaela Shiffrin of USA competes during the Alpine Skiing Women's Giant Slalom at Yongpyong Alpine Centre on February 15, 2018 in Pyeongchang-gun, South Korea. (Photo by Alexis Boichard/Agence Zoom/Getty Images)
American Mikaela Shiffrin wins Olympic gold medal in women’s giant slalom.: After four years of waiting Mikaela Shiffrin saw her first two races postponed. But skies were clear Thursday morning and she finally saw her chance. Her strategy? “It’s the Olympics. You go for gold.”

