PHOTOS: Shiffrin shreds women’s giant slalom, brings home gold

American Mikaela Shiffrin wins Olympic gold medal in women’s giant slalom.: After four years of waiting Mikaela Shiffrin saw her first two races postponed. But skies were clear Thursday morning and she finally saw her chance. Her strategy? “It’s the Olympics. You go for gold.”
Shiffrin shreds women’s giant slalom
