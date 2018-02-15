Our Hometown: MLK Express Success Expo this Saturday

It is an event that brings families together for a day of fun, entertainment, and most importantly information.

Join the MLK Observance Day Association as it hosts its annual annual Express-Success Youth Talent Showcase this Saturday, Febrauary 17, at Greater Gaines Chapel Fellowship Hall on May Street.

The day begins at noon with with an education, career, and health fair.

It ends with a talent showcase– highlighting young local artist.

Students ages 5 to 21 are encouraged to participate.

If you’re a singer, dancer, poet, or musician, sign up by calling (912) 234-5502.

Registration is free and so is the event!

I’ll be there, along with E-93’s Kenya Cabine to emcee.