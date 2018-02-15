ONLY ON 3: Sister shares terrifying moments of deadly Florida school shooting

SAVANNAH, Ga., (WSAV) — It was a chaotic scene in south Florida today. Many watched it unfold on television what about those inside?

News 3 had a chance to sat down with the sister of an 18-year-old who saw it all and she says he’s just happy to be home and safe.

Caroline Coles, says her little brother Chase Coles,18, is a senior at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fl. This is only his second year at the school and they never expected anything like this to happen in Broward County.

She says Chase told her, “As soon as he heard gunshots and soon as he saw people running in opposite directions he just left the school. He even said he hopped over the fence to get off the school grounds.”

Chase first alerted the family in a group text message saying, “This is not fake. School shooting. Mom where are you.” His mom had already seen it on the news and rushed to the parent staging area right off campus.

“It truly was a nightmare. you see these things, you read about them on the news,” she says. But you never think it could happen to a loved one. When my family found out my mom was in tears my dad even left work early.

She says while watching the news from home surprisingly the scariest part came after knowing her brother made it out alive. “It’s good to hear that the person you know is off the school campus. But then when you hear the shooter has not yet been apprehended he could be anywhere.”

They were relieved when the suspect 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz, arrested.

Now they’re left comforting one another after a day his sister says she wouldn’t wish on her worst enemy.

According to Coles, “I think my family is more frightened than my brother. Mentally I think he’s totally affected by this.”

She says it’s’ a healing process.”It happened today, but what about tomorrow, what about the next day or the next year will i ever be ok with going back to school and its sad that kids have to feel that way,” she said.

Chase is still waiting to hear if some of his friends made it out alive. According to Broward County School, Stoneman Douglas High School will remain closed Thursday and Friday.