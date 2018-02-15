Local campus police chief reacts to Florida school shooting

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — For some local parents, the act of sending their teenager off to high school may have already been a cause for alarm, in terms of safety.

The fact that 17 students were shot and killed Wednesday at a high school in Florida is likely adding to the anxiety.

“It’s hard to process. The best thing that we can do here in Chatham County is remain vigilant,” said Terry Enoch, Campus Police Chief for Savannah Chatham County Public School System (SCCPSS).

“We have to remain watchful and we have to be prepared,” said Enoch as he spoke to reporters. “The safety and security of our schools — I want everybody to know that it is the number one priority for everybody in the district.”

Enoch said there are daily safety protocols in place and that long-term planning has taken place for an incident including active shooter training for campus police.

“Our schools have safety response teams that are constantly reviewing security protocols,” he said.

Visitors are screened daily and no one gets in without permission according to officials. Enoch also said that schools have metal detectors that can be used by administrative staff and that administrators conduct random inspections.

“Those inspections are looking for weapons and contraband that may be brought into the schools that could be threatening to anyone in the school environment,” he said.

There is also an Emergency Management Coordinator, who on a daily basis visits schools all over the district with a dog trained to find weapons.

Enoch also said twice a year campus officers are involved in active shooter training with local police and that staff also has active shooter training.

Plus, a preparedness manual is in every classroom.

“We have taken every precaution to keep our schools safe,” he said. “From the custodians to the clerical staff, everyone has been trained in active shooter events.”

Enoch also urged students to be aware they need to follow instructions of adults or police at the school if something were to happen. In Florida, some teenagers were reportedly texting parents from the school seeking advice from parents on what they should do.

Enoch said parents will not have all the information that an adult in the school will have.

“Students need to follow the direction of the teacher or the leader that’s in the classroom. That person knows the protocols and will direct that student on what to do,” he said.

Enoch also said they monitor social media and he urges any local student who may see something they perceive as threatening to “say something.”

While he said no school district could probably ever be 100 percent prepared, he feels they are doing all they can.

“It’s the unknown. This is the world that we live in today and we’re no different than any other community in this nation and so it makes me feel very comfortable knowing that we are prepared for the unexpected,” Enoch said.

The Savannah Chatham County Public School System has ten high school buildings alone and a total of more than 38,000 students at its high schools, middle schools and elementary schools.