Georgia Southern alumni helps Olympic athletes stay ready for competition

STATESBORO, GA (WSAV) – Athletes dream of one day making it to the Olympics and representing their country. For one lucky Georgia Southern alumni, she got to help America’s best get there in tip-top shape.

For Jaclyn Donovan, it was two weeks at the Olympic Complex helping them train, she will never forget.

“The accept athletic trainers, physical therapists, chiropractors, message therapists and surgeons,” says Donovan. So I was lucky enough to be accepted as an athletic trainer.”

At the complex in Colorado Springs, she didn’t just work with the Winter Games athletes, but also those training for the 2020 Summer Games in Tokyo and the Para-Olympics. Her motivation for doing this comes from when she was close to being an Olympian while attending Georgia Southern.

“For me, I got to try out for the ’96 Olympic Softball team.”

But after graduating from GSU’s Athletic Training Program, she found her true calling.

“This is where I started. This is where I fell in love with athletic training and this is what keeps bringing me back and pushing me to be better because I want to be a great representative of my university.”

Donovan even showed her GSU pride there, carrying around her own Eagle nation flag. She says the experience has given her a new respect for what the athletes go through training on a day by day basis.

“Some of them have been doing their thing as an athlete for an extended period of time. And you try to talk to them about what’s life going to like for you when you leave here and they don’t know because that’s all they’ve known is being an athlete at the Olympic Training Center.

She says she alot of it to her time at Eagle Nation.

“I am proud to be an Eagle.”

Although she did not get to travel with the team to Pyeongchang, She hopes to be able to be apart of the Athletic Training Team for the 2028 Los Angles Games.

