Effingham Co. neighbors, Riverkeepers raise concern over coal ash roads

SPRINGFIELD, Ga. (WSAV) After years of frustration with the state of their roads, Effingham County neighbors gathered on Thursday night to express their concerns.

According to the Effingham County Board of Commission, January’s snowstorm severely damaged dozens of coal ash roads.

252 roads in Effingham County are considered coal ash roads that can contain hazardous material like lead and arsenic.

After the storm the county says it temporarily fixed the roads and has pledged more than a million dollars to fix them in the long-term in a project that will take until April to complete.

The county also conducted its own independent study in February and says each element it tested in the roads came back within legal standards according to the Environmental Protection Agency.

Many neighbors who attended Thursday’s public forum at the Effingham County Recreation Center say they are concerned about major health concerns associated with the dust that emerges from crumbling coal ash roads.

“My kids, you know, they could be picking that stuff up,” Effingham County resident Keith Bartlebaugh said. “I could be picking that stuff up. And I have pets at home. You know, my dogs, my cats, my birds, even myself could be breathing that stuff in and it could be possibly toxic.”

The Savannah and Ogeechee Riverkeepers hosted the meeting. The two organizations also conducted its own study in January and says their findings are within EPA standards for soil but not for drinking water.

“So they [Effingham County] did test and they are saying that they want to stabilize the roads, I think we believe pretty strongly that need to make absolutely sure that it’s safe to leave these things in place and they’re not leaching and I’m not quite sure we’re there yet,” Savannah Riverkeeper Tonya Bonitatibus said.

The two organizations their findings of the Riverkeepers and the county and took questions. The groups said it does not question the validity of the county’s study findings but wants to continue to advocate for safe drinking and ground water. The group decided they wanted to create a community action plan and garner more local support for permanent change or removal of coal ash roads.

Bonitatibus says any neighbor concerned about their own drinking water or well water is encouraged to conduct their own sample test study. The cost is $180. For more information on payment and testing process contact Savannah Riverkeeper.