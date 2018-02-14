WATCH: Couple celebrates 39-year tradition with no ordinary box of chocolates

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — This year, an Albuquerque couple is marking 39 years of celebrating Valentine’s day with their special tradition.

If you think you’re watching something unremarkable, you’re wrong because this is no ordinary box of chocolates.

Husband Ron Kramer shows up with a box of chocolates, “Well, hi honey! Guess what I brought you? Look at that, that’s for Valentine’s day.”

Donna Kramer says, “Oh thank you sweetheart.”

To explain, let’s go back in time to 1979. Ron Kramer was an insurance salesman in Albuquerque. In January, he knocked on Donna’s door.

Donna says, “He saw me first in my quilted bathrobe. I was really sexy!”

Ron replies, “And what did you have on your feet?”

“Oh yeah, big bird slippers!”

They started to date. On Valentines, he asked if she liked chocolates.

“She says yes, I like dark chocolate cremes and I like it from Buffet’s Candies.”

Ron obliged. “They said if you bring this box back next year and you want to refill it, we won’t charge you for the box, we’ll just charge you for the candy.”

He didn’t think anything of it at the time, but Donna saw a tradition in the making.

So, this Valentine’s Day is the 39th year he’s used this same box to give sweets to his sweet.

With his heart in his hands, Ron walks into Brookdale, an assisted living facility. Donna was diagnosed with dementia in 2014.

“She got to the point where she couldn’t write, she couldn’t speak, she couldn’t go to the restroom. She couldn’t do anything by herself. She had go into a home in August 2015, and that was probably the saddest day of my life.

“She’s going to forget. She’s going to forget who I am… so enjoy every minute you can have with them while they still remember you.”

Lucky for him, she remembered.