SPD arrests man for false report of armed robbery

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Police have arrested a 27-year-old man for falsely reporting an armed robbery.

According to the Savannah Police Department, on the evening of Feb. 3 Jamison Batchelor flagged down officers at Jefferson and W. Bryan streets to report he had been robbed at knifepoint.

Batchelor told officers that around 10:30 p.m. he was withdrawing money from an ATM on 136 Bull Street when two black males pressed the tip of a knife into his back and demanded cash.

He claimed the men ran from the area after receiving cash.

Police say Batchelor admitted the report was false over the course of their investigation.

He was served a warrant on Feb. 6 for false statements and transported to the Chatham County jail.

Interim Chief Mark Revenew said the department takes false reporting seriously.

“These false reports waste valuable patrol, investigative and forensic resources that can be better focused on genuine crimes,” he said, according to a news release.” We have zero tolerance for anyone who files a false report, and they will be charged accordingly.”