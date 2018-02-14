UPDATE: ‘Numerous fatalities’ in Florida high school shooting

App users: Tap here to watch a live report from NBC News.

PARKLAND, Fla. (NBC News) — One person has been taken into custody after a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, Wednesday.

Shooter is now in custody. Scene is still active. #stonemanshooting — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) February 14, 2018

According to the Broward County Sheriff, there have been multiple fatalities and injuries.

So far we have at least 14 victims. Victims have been and continue to be transported to Broward Health Medical Center and Broward Health North hospital. #StonemanShooting — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) February 14, 2018

Authorities say a man pulled a fire alarm at the Florida high school, creating a scene of chaos before opening fire on students and teachers.

School board officials said staff and students heard what sounded like gunfire shortly before dismissal and the school went on an immediate lockdown.

Officials are still on the scene of the high school located in southeast Florida about 25 miles north of Fort Lauderdale.

Florida Gov. Rick Scott said he has spoken with law enforcement about the shooting.

President Donald Trump says he is monitoring the situation.

My prayers and condolences to the families of the victims of the terrible Florida shooting. No child, teacher or anyone else should ever feel unsafe in an American school. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 14, 2018

Just spoke to Governor Rick Scott. We are working closely with law enforcement on the terrible Florida school shooting. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 14, 2018

