Search for missing 4-year-old underway in South Carolina

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WSAV) — Law enforcement agencies have issued a statewide alert in search for a missing 4-year-old.

Officials say Heidi Renae Todd disappeared just before 6 p.m. on Tuesday from Johns Island (about 10 miles southwest of Charleston).

She was last seen wearing pink pants and a blue shirt.

According to Charleston Police, she may be with a Hispanic male, described as a slim 25 to 30-year-old with short hair and wearing all grey.

They released a sketch of a person of interest in this case on Wednesday.

A 24-hour tip line has been set up at 843-619-6123 for anyone to report information in this case regarding Heidi’s location or information on the person of interest.

The FBI is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to Heidi’s recovery.

Police, firefighters, the U.S. Coast Guard and other emergency officers searched Tuesday night without success. A search was conducted at a pond near Johns Island on Wednesday.

According to Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg, Heidi’s mother was “brutally beaten” and has since been hospitalized.

Interim Police Chief Jerome Taylor with the Charleston Police Department says they are trying to “unravel” a motive.

Mayor Tecklenburg and Interim Chief Taylor will be holding a press briefing at 4:00 p.m. about Heidi.

This story is developing. Stay with News 3 for further updates.