Scam calls number in the billions, even a warning some are coming from Georgia prisons

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Georgia Attorney General’s office has a message for consumers: if you get a scam call it may just be from someone in prison.

In the fourth quarter of 2017, more than 1,400 contraband cell phones were confiscated from the state’s prisons. Authorities say they are trying to curb the problem.

In general, however, it’s more likely you will get a call from a crook who is not yet in custody. The company YouMail has a new report out that says in 2017, there were about 30 Billion robocalls.

“Our best estimate right now is that about a quarter of the robocalls are some sort of scam, says Alex Quilici, the CEO of YouMail. “It’s amazing, it’s probably somewhere between five and ten billion scam calls a year. That’s an insane amount of scams.”

Quilici’s company offers what he says is a free service to detect and deflect a nuisance call.

“But what it does is it tells the robocaller this number is not in service so stop calling it, it’s not gonna do any good,” he says.

He also says, in general, don’t take it personally. The crook is looking for anyone, not you in particular.

“I’m sure a lot of people have been very careful not to give their cell phone out to anybody but the problem is the scammers are just calling lists of numbers they actually don’t care if it’s a cell phone,” Quilici says. “They don’t even care if it’s you – they’re just dialing one thing after another hoping someone will answer and they can do their pitch.”

Remember:

All scams (no matter where the call originates from) want one thing: quick money.

Consumers are always asked to pay in ways that cannot be traced, like a prepaid debit card for example.

Con Artists always try to intimate a person. They may claim to be a police officer or an employee from the IRS.

No one from a government agency will call you asking for money.

Never provide personal information or your bank account or social security number to a stranger on the phone.

When in doubt, hang up.

