Say ‘I love you’ with ice cream on Valentine’s Day

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The guys from Blue Bell Ice Cream stopped by the WSAV studios today to wish everyone a happy Valentine’s Day and to give viewers a few ideas for fun after dinner deserts to top off the day–the recipes can be made for 2 or you can just treat yourself and eat it all.

Blue Bell Ice Cream Valentine’s Day Recipes

Milkshake for Two

Blue Bell Strawberry Ice Cream

1 cup Milk

Whipped Topping

Mini Chocolate Morsels

2 Straws

Mix 3 scoops of Blue Bell Strawberry Ice Cream and milk

together, either by hand or with a mixer. Pour mixture into

glass and garnish with whipped topping and mini chocolate

morsels. Add two straws and enjoy with your special someone.

Berry Chocolate Ice Cream Parfait

Blue Bell Dutch Chocolate Ice Cream

Raspberries

Brownies

Cool Whip

Mini Chocolate Morsels

Layer a small scoop of Blue Bell Dutch Chocolate Ice Cream,

bite size pieces of brownies, raspberries, and then top with

cool whip. Repeat layers as glass allows. Sprinkle mini

chocolate morsels on the top of the last layer of cool whip and

serve to your sweetheart immediately.

Valentine’s Ice Cream Sandwiches

Blue Bell Homemade Vanilla Ice Cream

Cookies (any kind of your choice)

Sprinkles or Mini Chocolate Morsels

(toppings of your choice)

Place a scoop of ice cream on one cookie and

gently flatten out trying to get the ice cream to

the edges of the cookie. It may take another

scoop to get an even layer all the way across.

Top with another cookie. You can use a knife to

fill in the ice cream between the edges of the

cookies. Place in freezer for a few hours to

harden. When ready to serve roll sandwich in

desired topping to coat the sides of the

sandwich. This is a fun dessert idea to make

with your kids!