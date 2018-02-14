Say ‘I love you’ with ice cream on Valentine’s Day

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The guys from Blue Bell Ice Cream stopped by the WSAV studios today to wish everyone a happy Valentine’s Day and to give viewers a few ideas for fun after dinner deserts to top off the day–the recipes can be made for 2 or you can just treat yourself and eat it all.
Blue Bell Ice Cream Valentine’s Day Recipes
Milkshake for Two
Blue Bell Strawberry Ice Cream
1 cup Milk
Whipped Topping
Mini Chocolate Morsels
2 Straws
Mix 3 scoops of Blue Bell Strawberry Ice Cream and milk
together, either by hand or with a mixer. Pour mixture into
glass and garnish with whipped topping and mini chocolate
morsels. Add two straws and enjoy with your special someone.
Berry Chocolate Ice Cream Parfait
Blue Bell Dutch Chocolate Ice Cream
Raspberries
Brownies
Cool Whip
Mini Chocolate Morsels
Layer a small scoop of Blue Bell Dutch Chocolate Ice Cream,
bite size pieces of brownies, raspberries, and then top with
cool whip. Repeat layers as glass allows. Sprinkle mini
chocolate morsels on the top of the last layer of cool whip and
serve to your sweetheart immediately.
Valentine’s Ice Cream Sandwiches
Blue Bell Homemade Vanilla Ice Cream
Cookies (any kind of your choice)
Sprinkles or Mini Chocolate Morsels
(toppings of your choice)
Place a scoop of ice cream on one cookie and
gently flatten out trying to get the ice cream to
the edges of the cookie. It may take another
scoop to get an even layer all the way across.
Top with another cookie. You can use a knife to
fill in the ice cream between the edges of the
cookies. Place in freezer for a few hours to
harden. When ready to serve roll sandwich in
desired topping to coat the sides of the
sandwich. This is a fun dessert idea to make
with your kids!