PHOTOS: USA hockey defeats Russia 5-0

Team USA defeats Olympic Athletes from Russia 5-0
USA’s Jocelyn Lamoureux-Davidson’s set a record when she scored twice within six seconds in the second period en route to a 5-0 win over Russia.