Mayor: Violent crime down, youth property crimes dropped in 2017

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — During his State of the City address this week, Mayor Eddie Deloach touted a significant reduction in crime among the city’s youth.

The Savannah Police Department compiled those numbers for the Mayor’s office. The figures highlight property crimes among juveniles 13 to 18 years old.

Their figures showed from 2015 to 2016, property crimes among juveniles were down 25 percent, juvenile arrests down 21 percent.

Last year, the numbers dropped even more. Property crime involving youth was down 29 percent and arrests dropped 24 percent.

Mayor DeLoach credits several initiatives that have helped improve public safety, such as community policing, and the Summer 500 initiative.

He says the council this year is pushing for seven-minute response times for all violent crimes and they’ve hired additional police officers and also opened a new cold case unit.