Imagination Train coming to Lowcountry park, but needs some help

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) — A new park project is coming to the Lowcountry and you can help make it happen.

The Imagination Train is a 10-foot high, 50-foot long play structure which will be built at Oscar Frazier Park in Bluffton.

The playground equipment idea came from the Bluffton Leadership Class of 2018. The class has selected to work hand-in-hand with the Rotary & Town to donate time and money to the renovation work, including the installation of an iconic signature play structure.

The train also honors Oscar Frazier himself, a local BBQ restaurant owner who started serving from a train caboose.

The fundraising goal is $30,000 which will be enough to fund an engine, train car and caboose and will create an incredible play and imagination experience for children.

“Kids get finicky with playground equipment, you can play on swings for about 20 minutes then kids get bored,” said Sunny Hunt of the Leadership Class. “And will create an incredible play and imagination experience for children.

The train is supposed to roll out in April, but the class is a few dollars short of the $30,000 needed for park expansion.

The Imagination Train is 100% reliant on sponsorship and donations. There are a number of ways to contribute which are outlined on their website.

Sponsorship – there are a variety of levels of sponsorship ranging from $250 to $10,000. Donate – Every bit counts.

A $100 donation will get your name or your family’s name on a brick at the new park.

A check payable to Hilton Head Island Regional Partnership Foundation can be sent to:

Leadership Program 2018

c/o Hilton Head Island-Bluffton Chamber of Commerce

PO Box 5647, Hilton Head Island, SC 29938

The Hilton Head/Bluffton Leadership Class of 2018 is a Chamber organized class of 24 members of the local community who live, work and support the Lowcountry.

During the year program, the class members meet with various leaders of the community ranging from the town & county council members to non-profit presidents and even to the state level.

Each class is required to select a project that directly impacts the local community and will leave a lasting impression on the Hilton Head/Bluffton residents.