Hurricane Matthew Debris in Hilton Head.. why is it still there?

Two years ago. That’s when Hurricane Matthew hit. It feels like a lifetime away, but if you drive down Highway 278 in Hilton Head, debris that sits on the side pof the road still from that storm is a reminder that the cleanup still isn’t finished.

So why isn’t it gone?

Thats the question News 3 posed to the Town of Hilton Head. They said simply enough, money. The Town can’t afford to cleanup all the debris that is left behind in all the spots that aren’t connected to businesses or homes, or a threat to any buildings.

The other issue, FEMA won’t pay for it either.

“None of this would afford us funding assitance from the Federal Government or State Government,” said Scott Liggett, Hilton Head Director of Public Projects and Facilities. “All of it would be borne locally and there is concern, legitimate concern there that we don’t have the fundning to do that particularly in deference to some of those other projects that are material, are importrant to health, welfare, safety quality of life issues here with the Town we ared trying to advance.

“Even if we wanted to get into some of these areas, the damage we might do to take down trees that are still upright, to remove the ones that are down. Does that create a better circumstance? Probably not.”

The Town says it will get better. As the leaves come back and fill in some of the areas where you can see debris now, you won’t see the leftovers.

There is a warning for everyone, the debris is still a fire hazard, so be careful where you are burning.

We will have to see if these downed trees will also make good homes for mosquitos this summer as well.