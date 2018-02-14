City approves changes to Confederate Monument in Forsyth Park

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — City Council on Wednesday approved changes to the ‘Confederate Monument’ located in Forsyth Park.

A Confederate Memorial Task Force spent months collecting and analyzing data about the statue in Forsyth Park. The task force last week presented their recommendations to City Council.

Council members voted to adopt their recommendations, including changing the name to ‘Civil War Memorial.’

In addition, a new bronze plaque will honor all of the fallen during the civil war — not just the Confederate soldiers.

As is city tradition, the monument will not be removed, but portions will be relocated.

The Confederate soldier on top of the memorial will be kept as it is believed to represent the “everyman.”

A blank vertical panel will also be preserved on the south side of the monument so future generations can add to it as they see fit.

The Bartow and McLaws monuments will be relocated to Laurel Grove North Cemetery where both are buried. Once relocated, they will not be replaced at the memorial site in Forsyth Park.

The council hopes these changes will be more inclusive while preserving the city’s unique history.

Efforts will be made to expand the story of the Civil War, both its causes and effects, throughout Savannah.