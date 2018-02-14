Celebrating Black History: Rev. Garrison Frazier, an early advocate for civil liberties

Kim Gusby Coastal Sunrise anchor By Published: Updated:

The modern Civil Rights movement in the U.S. is connected to a meeting that occurred in Savannah on January 1865.

Rev. Garrison Frazier of First Bryan Baptist would articulate that citizens of this nation must have civil liberties and economic rights in order to establish parity in this nation. One hundred years later in the civil and human rights movements, Rev. Dr.Martin Luther King and El Hajjmalcolm Shabazz would support the concepts put forth by Rev. Frazier.

To learn more, contact us at Geechee Kunda and Day Clean Soul.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s