Celebrating Black History: Rev. Garrison Frazier, an early advocate for civil liberties

The modern Civil Rights movement in the U.S. is connected to a meeting that occurred in Savannah on January 1865.

Rev. Garrison Frazier of First Bryan Baptist would articulate that citizens of this nation must have civil liberties and economic rights in order to establish parity in this nation. One hundred years later in the civil and human rights movements, Rev. Dr.Martin Luther King and El Hajjmalcolm Shabazz would support the concepts put forth by Rev. Frazier.

