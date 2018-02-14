Actor Luke Wilson, golfer Bill Haas involved in fatal crash

LOS ANGELES (CNN) — Two celebrities were involved in a vehicular accident Tuesday night in Los Angeles.

Professional golfer Bill Haas was in a Ferrari that collided with a BMW. Haas was taken to a local hospital. He’s listed in serious condition. The driver of the Ferrari was killed in the accident.

Actor Luke Wilson’s SUV was grazed by the Ferrari before the fatal crash.

Witness Andrew Bagnard said, “This is a terrible situation.”

Another witness, Joe McNamee said, “This was a head on crash.”

Haas was scheduled to play in the Genesis Open beginning on Thursday.

No word yet if he’ll be well enough to play at the event.