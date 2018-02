YEMASSEE, S.C. (WSAV) — Results have been delayed for a special election held Tuesday in the Town of Yemassee.

According to a Yemassee spokesperson, a technical issue has postponed the final tally until Thursday.

The special election was held to fill a vacancy on the town council. Daniel Anderson, Allen Bech and Alfred Washington were on the ballot.

Voting took place at the Yemassee Municipal Complex (101 Town Circle).

