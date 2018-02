YEMASSEE, S.C. (WSAV) — The Town of Yemassee is holding a special election on Tuesday, Feb. 13 to elect a council member to fill one vacancy on the town council.

Polls close at 7 p.m.

The candidates running are:

Daniel Anderson

Allen Bech

Alfred Washington Voting is taking place at the Yemassee Municipal Complex located at 101 Town Cir, Yemassee, SC 29945