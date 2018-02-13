South Carolina gov hopeful introducing herself in web ads

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – A Republican hoping to be South Carolina’s next governor is launching a series of web videos to introduce her ideas to voters as the state’s primary draws closer.

Catherine Templeton says in a minute-long video rolling out Tuesday she’ll rid state government of what she sees as a culture of corruption fomented by those currently in power.

Templeton says she’ll end nepotism in state government and implement term limits, so politicians can’t stay in Columbia long enough “to amass all of that power.”

Campaign manager R.J. May says using the videos to roll out her ideas to voters “is the closest thing to having Catherine talk with them in person.”

The campaign plans to release about 10 ads in the coming weeks. South Carolina holds its primary elections June 12.