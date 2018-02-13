Savannah Police seeking to identify entering auto suspect

Savannah (WSAV) – Savannah Police Department detectives are asking for your help in identifying a suspect in an entering auto incident last month.

It happened around 4AM back on January 20th, in a parking lot on the 14000 block of Abercorn Street. Dash camera video footage captured a male entering an unlocked vehicle and going through the center console. The suspect collected numerous items including a tablet. He then exited the vehicle and drove away in a red compact car that was parked next to the victim’s vehicle.

The suspect is described as a white male with a thick beard. He wore a baseball cap, a red collar shirt and a vest during the incident. The victim’s vehicle was left unlocked and the theft took less than two minutes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the SPD’s Southside Precinct tip line (912) 351-3400. Information can also be forwarded to CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. Tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.