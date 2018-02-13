Savannah man with flu-like symptoms dies at North Carolina jail

GRAHAM, N.C. (WSAV) — An inmate from Savannah who complained of flu-like symptoms died over the weekend in a North Carolina jail, authorities say.

Around 10:00 p.m. on Friday, 49-year-old Daryl Augustus Carter was found unresponsive in his bunk during rounds at the Alamance County Detention Center.

Medical staff and EMS were immediately notified but efforts to resuscitate the inmate were unsuccessful.

According to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office, Carter was arrested by Burlington police on Feb. 6 on a fugitive from justice charge. At the time he was booked, Carter complained of flu-like symptoms.

He met with medical staff in the facility and after being diagnosed with possible flu, Carter was isolated.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and Alamance County medical examiner are investigating his death, as is protocol.

Authorities say Carter had waived extradition and was awaiting transfer back to Georgia.

No word on the circumstances surrounding his arrest by Burlington police or why he was located in Alamance County.