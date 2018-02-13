Our Hometown: SBHF presents free screening, “In Tune, The Ben Tucker Story”

He transformed lives through music, community involvement, business, education and philanthropy.
When it comes to a musical legacy, the life of legendary jazz icon Ben Tucker is a story that needed to be told.
This Saturday, Feb 17, Friends of Ben, In. presents “In Tune, The Ben Tucker Story.”
The screening begins at 3 o’clock at
St. John Baptist Church, The Mighty Fortress, on Hartridge Street.
The free event is part of the Savannah Black Heritage Festival.
The public is invited to attend.
