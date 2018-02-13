Our Hometown: SBHF presents free screening, “In Tune, The Ben Tucker Story”

Kim Gusby
He transformed lives through music, community involvement, business, education and philanthropy.
When it comes to a musical legacy, the life of legendary jazz icon Ben Tucker is a story that needed to be told.
This Saturday, Feb 17,  Friends of Ben, In. presents “In Tune, The Ben Tucker Story.”
The screening begins at 3 o’clock at
St. John Baptist Church, The Mighty Fortress, on Hartridge Street.
The free event is part of the Savannah Black Heritage Festival.
The public is invited to attend.
Click here for a complete schedule of SBHF events.

