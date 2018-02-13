Our Hometown: SBHF presents free screening, “In Tune, The Ben Tucker Story”

He transformed lives through music, community involvement, business, education and philanthropy.

When it comes to a musical legacy, the life of legendary jazz icon Ben Tucker is a story that needed to be told.

This Saturday, Feb 17, Friends of Ben, In. presents “In Tune, The Ben Tucker Story.”

The screening begins at 3 o’clock at

St. John Baptist Church, The Mighty Fortress, on Hartridge Street.

The public is invited to attend.

