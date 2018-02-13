Our Hometown: Deep Center hosts ‘Deep Speaks’ book launch & reading series

For the past decade, Deep Center has been helping to develop young writers in our community.

This week, a group of area students will take the stage of the historic Savannah Theatre for the Deep Speaks book launch and literary reading series.

It’s an effort to raise the voices of diverse kids in our community and highlight their work.

Tuesday, February 13, you can hear some of their writing for yourself.

The event gets underway at 6:30 at the Savannah Theatre on Bull Street downtown.

Doors open at 6.

It’s free and open to the public.