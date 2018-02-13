Officials invite public to drop-in meeting on Project DeRenne on Tuesday

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Residents and businesses are encouraged to attend and participate in an important drop-in meeting regarding Project DeRenne. The Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) will host the meeting.

The event takes place Tuesday, Feb. 13 from at Eckburg Auditorium, Savannah Technical College, 5717 White Bluff Road. You can drop in any time between 11 a.m.- 7 p.m.

Officials say this meeting is the next milestone activity in the environmental process for the project. GDOT, federal environmental professionals and members of the Project DeRenne design team are set to inform the public on the current status, answer questions and seek feedback on various aspects of the project.

Stations will be set up around the meeting room and cover topics such as:

Environmental Impact Statement Process and Schedule

Project Area Context

Issues and Opportunities from the project

Other Alternatives Considered

There will be information at each station to encourage participation and comments. There will be no formal presentation. Comments can be made at the meeting in written or verbal formats. Display information, handouts, and other documents will be posted to the project website for further study and review.

In 2008, City of Savannah initiated a project known as Project DeRenne to determine the future of the DeRenne Ave. corridor while seeking to balance the often competing objectives of transportation and neighborhood connectivity. Project DeRenne is currently in Phase 3 of a five-phase process for developing long term solutions for the revitalization of the corridor. For more information visit the City’s website at www.savannahga.gov/ProjectDeRenne