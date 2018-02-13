Hilton Head Wine & Food Festival unveils 2018 calendar

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — Whether you are a wine and food connoisseur, or you are just looking to test your taste buds, mark your calendar for the 33rd annual Hilton Head Wine & Food Festival.

The event, sponsored by Publix, features a week full of special events from cooking classes to wine tastings.

What started as a small event in a parking lot has now become a major event for the island. Now it provides scholarships for local college students pursuing a career in the food and beverage and hospitality industries.

This year’s festival begins on Monday, March 5, with white wine dinners at various restaurants on the island.

On Thursday, March 8, three events will be featured:

Lowcountry Seafood Cooking Class and Lunch with Executive Chef of The Sea Pines Resort, Matthew Roher

A Comparison of “Burgundies” From France and Oregon with Scott Cohen, President of Grapevine for North Carolina and South Carolina

Sip & Stroll throughout beautiful Harbour Town

The Grand Tasting event will be held on Friday, March 9 followed by a Public Tasting on Saturday, March 10. And the week wraps up with a celebratory Southern Fried Chicken Brunch.

In the past five years, more than $54,000 in scholarships have been raised by the Hilton Head Wine & Food Festival’s John & Valerie Curry Educational Scholarship Fund. This year’s festival will continue to help local students in their educational needs.

For more information on tickets, wine competition winners and more, visit the festival’s website here.