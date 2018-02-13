Governor Deal opposes medical marijuana cultivation in Georgia

ATLANTA (AP) – Possessing medical cannabis oil may be legal in Georgia, but Governor Nathan Deal says he opposes allowing medical marijuana to be grown in the state.

GOP Rep. Allen Peake, who uses cannabis oil, had been spearheading a push to allow for in-state cultivation of medical marijuana to treat certain conditions.

But Deal told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that he is against the bill, arguing that the proposal does not currently have enough safeguards.

Peake says the approximately 3,500 Georgians who are legally registered to possess cannabis oil are currently being pushed to violate federal law by driving across state lines to obtain and bring back the product.

Deal says medical marijuana advocates should focus on getting federal lawmakers to change the law barring the transport of medical marijuana across state lines.