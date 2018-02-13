Gov. McMaster signs legislation banning nuisance lawsuits

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – Gov. Henry McMaster has signed a bill that he says will protect manufacturers from “nuisance lawsuits” by neighbors upset with the practices of nearby businesses.

McMaster said Tuesday at a ceremony that the new law is important to show businesses looking to create jobs in South Carolina that the state will protect them from unnecessary legal actions.

The bill says industrial plants cannot be deemed a nuisance if their licenses and permits are current and they’re complying with all local, state and federal laws and regulations. It is meant to protect existing companies from lawsuits when subdivisions locate around the plants.

Opponents worry the new law will limit homeowners’ rights.

The bill was enthusiastically supported by the South Carolina Chamber of Commerce and other business groups.