Georgia Southern names Adrian Peterson to football staff

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — Eagle Nation is welcoming back a legendary player.

Tuesday afternoon Georgia Southern head football coach Chad Lunsford announced the hiring of former star running back Adrian Peterson.

He has been named Director of Student-Athlete Development, taking over for Andrew Dodge who moved to an on-field coaching role toward the end of the 2016 season.

Peterson will serve as a mentor to the current Eagles players and update the coaching staff about the athlete’s academic progress.

He will also help with on-campus recruiting.

Peterson was recently inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame. His No. 3 jersey is retired at Georgia Southern and he is still the NCAA’s Division 1 all-time leading rusher with over 6,500 career yards.

He went on to play for the Chicago Bears and Virginia Destroyers

Peterson is the second off-field hire Coach Lunsford has made in the past few weeks. Late last month he announced former Georgia Southern slotback T.J. Anderson to the role of Director of High School Relations.

Practice begins for the Eagles on Thursday, March 8. The Spring Game is set for Saturday, April 14.