Erin Hamlin in 5th place in midway point of women’s singles luge

What an exciting time for U.S.A Luge and New York’s own Erin Hamlin!

The team is coming off a history making victory with Chris Mazdzer’s silver medal and Hamlin is still in contention to medal Feb. 13.

PHOTOS: Erin Hamlin Luge in South Korea 2018 View as list View as gallery Open Gallery PYEONGCHANG-GUN, SOUTH KOREA - FEBRUARY 12: Erin Hamlin of the United States slides in the Women's Singles Luge run 1 at Olympic Sliding Centre on February 12, 2018 in Pyeongchang-gun, South Korea. (Photo by Quinn Rooney/Getty Images) PYEONGCHANG-GUN, SOUTH KOREA - FEBRUARY 12: Erin Hamlin of the United States slides in the Women's Singles Luge run 1 at Olympic Sliding Centre on February 12, 2018 in Pyeongchang-gun, South Korea. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images) PYEONGCHANG-GUN, SOUTH KOREA - FEBRUARY 12: Erin Hamlin of the United States slides during the Women's Singles Luge run 2 at Olympic Sliding Centre on February 12, 2018 in Pyeongchang-gun, South Korea. (Photo by Quinn Rooney/Getty Images) PYEONGCHANG-GUN, SOUTH KOREA - FEBRUARY 12: (EDITOR'S NOTE: Image is a digital composite created by layering in Photoshop and was created as an Equirectangular Panorama. Import image into a panoramic player to create an interactive 360 degree view.) Erin Hamlin of the United States slides during the Women's Singles Luge run 2 at Olympic Sliding Centre on February 12, 2018 in Pyeongchang-gun, South Korea. (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

After coming off a fifth place finish just a few hours ago, Erin Hamlin lost out on 3rd place by .05 seconds.

Hamlin’s American teammates are further behind in 9th and 15th place. Erin says she she’d be lying to herself if she said she didn’t come here to medal.

Of course, she has already made her mark winning a medal for team U.S.A for the first time in history.

Hamlin also says retirement after PyeongChang just feels right and she’s ready for her next chapter.

Hamlin’s last race is less than 24 hours away.