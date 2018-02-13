Deputies: 15 dogs found dead in South Carolina town

GRAY COURT, S.C. (AP) – Sheriff’s deputies say 15 dogs have been found dead in a South Carolina town by a man who was out for a walk.

Local media outlets report Mickey Fortin was out walking at around 10:20 a.m. Tuesday when he found the carcasses of four dead Chihuahuas in a pile in the community of Gray Court. He said he called 911.

Fortin said he continued to walk and found two larger dogs and a second pile of dead Chihuahuas. Laurens County animal control officials said it appeared the Chihuahuas had been shot in the head and had been dead for up to 12 hours.

The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office said four more dogs were found Tuesday afternoon, bringing the total to 15.

An investigation is continuing. No arrests have been reported.

Gray Court is a city in Laurens County located about 25 miles south of Greenville.