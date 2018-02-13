City recovering from malware attack

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The City of Savannah is recovering from a malware attack officials say was likely caused by an e-mail phishing scheme.

The City’s Department of Information Technology (DoIT) has been working to contain and remediate the virus since it was discovered Friday afternoon.

DoIT staff has temporarily halted communication between City servers as a precautionary measure to limit the spread of the virus.

Officials say it appears the virus has not compromised any City data or damaged any systems.

There has been some interruption to customer service in Recorder’s Court and Revenue, but DoIT is working to minimize this.

Officials ensure the malware attack did not impact public safety or affect the 911 Center’s ability to receive and dispatch emergency calls.

As another precautionary measure, the City’s Lawson software system–used for finance, purchasing and payroll units–was temporarily suspended Monday. It has since been given an all clear and was brought back online on Tuesday.

DoIT staff and the City’s vendor partner Layer 3 Communications are still identifying the cause of the malware.

Officials say they will “be examining every individual computer to eliminate the virus.”