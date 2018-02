SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The most powerful woman on Wall Street is Suzanne Shank.

Shank is a graduate of Sol C. Johnson High School. She is the CEO of Siebert Financial Corporation and the CEO of Siebert Brandford Shank & Co. LLC.

In Detroit, Shank established an internship program — the Detroit Summer Finance Institute — opening careers in high finance to city students.

