Beaufort County Proposes Fix to Disaster Reentry plan

Hurricane Matthew did major damage to Beaufort county but after the storm was over everyone wasn’t talking about how to clean up, as much as they were about how they did or did not get back to town quickly.

It’s been the talk of the area for two years. Those nine hour waits on the road, the questions bout who said folks could come back, the reentry process and how bad it was then.

Beaufort County officials now are proposing to change that that plan one tier at a time.

“We then reconstructed the plan we had. We didn’t trash the plan, we enhanced it and we adjusted it,” said Lt. Col. Neil Baxley, Commander of the Beaufort County Emergency Management Division:

An adjustment designed to keep folks off the roads and away from checkpoints until they are told to return after the storm.

“Matthew’s reentry plan worked exactly the way it was supposed to work,” said Baxley. “The way it had been practiced, but we had never done it in real life.”

“What we did not anticipate was the general public getting their information from social media platforms and not getting it from authoritative sources.”

So they are proposing to streamline the process. 5 tiers of return, starting with the most vital resource.

“This purpose is to get life support, search and rescue, reestablishment of services, that’s all its for,” said Baxley. “We have the response mode, the emergency response mode which is your firefighters your emt’s your key utility folks, then we have four tiers in the plan that will bring back folks that have key roles.”

Here are the tiers.

First Responders are not involved in a tier. Many of these will already be in County working during and immediately after the storm.

Tier 1, public safety: Those needed for rescue efforts, road clearing, initial damage assessments, to restore water and electricity, to work on roads and bridges and to secure military bases, gated communities and other key facilities.

Tier 2, essential support: Those needed to continue to restore hospitals, other medical facilities and government operations. Hospital administrators will be given a specified number of these passes from the committee.

Tier 3: Includes utility workers and those essential to gated communities or other planned developments, including security, managers, public works staff and engineers.

Tier 4: Business owners, county residents and those who own property here.

Tier 5, Anyone else who does not live or work in the County.

Everyone in the first three tiers will get specially designed and coded cards to pass them through checkpoints. Officials say it will help ease the process and allow folks to pass through quickly with their credentials.

Emergency officials are also making sure you know who to tune in to to find out the “correct” information before you hit the road.

Social media caused much of the chaos during Matthew, with folks getting incorrect information from the wrong sources.

Beaufort County has already worked on their social media response, some of which was seen after Irma. It plans to make sure everyone knows the correct message on reentry, coming from their office.

“It won’t stop everybody, but there were folks that came back, a great number of them, that based it on what a friend of theirs or a friend of a friend said, and we are saying don’t pay attention to that,” said Baxley.

The reentry proposal is now in the hand of local town councils throughout Beaufort County to approve. Once the EMD gets the go ahead, it will begin printing those cards. The hope is to have them in everybody’s hands by the end of May.