12-year-old caught in crossfire at funeral home laid to rest

By Published:

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Family and friends gathered Tuesday to say goodbye to a 12-year-old who was gunned down at a funeral home earlier this month.

John Cooksey Jr. was attending the funeral of Ricky Boyd on Feb. 3 when he was shot. He died two days later from his injuries.

Boyd was a murder suspect who was killed during a confrontation with police in late January.

A family member told News 3 Boyd and John were related.

John was a student at Oglethorpe Academy. A family friend remembers him as an active student, athlete and a great dancer.

A 15-year-old has been arrested for his murder.

