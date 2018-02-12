Video: Trump’s $1.5 trillion budget arrives on Capitol Hill

(NBC News) — The Trump budget arrived on Capitol Hill Monday morning, as the Senate prepares to debate immigration.

The Republican budget plan provides $25 billion for the president’s border wall, scales back family migration, and protects 1.8 million undocumented immigrants brought here as children.

The White House insists Chief of Staff John Kelly is still in the driver’s seat, despite reports that President Trump is looking to replace him.

Kelly is under fire after two White House staffers resigned last week amid domestic abuse allegations they deny. Critics say Kelly should have pressed harder knowing security clearances were still in limbo after a year.

“If the FBI can’t give someone a permanent security clearance, they shouldn’t be working at the White House,” said New York Democratic Rep. Jerry Nadler.

In the meantime, the president has bounced the Democrat Russia memo back to Congress.

The president says Democrats need to work with the FBI to get rid of top-secret references in that memo before it goes public, but Democrats are pointing out that the president released the Republican memo on Russia even though it also contained classified information.

