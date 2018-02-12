Redmond Gerard of the United States snags the first gold for United States. Gerard competes during the Snowboard Men’s Slopestyle Final on day two of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at Phoenix Snow Park on February 11, 2018 in Pyeongchang-gun, South Korea.
Redmond Gerard snags first gold for U.S.
Redmond Gerard snags first gold for U.S. x
Latest Galleries
-
2008 Refinery Explosion Victims
-
Girl Scouts in ATL
-
Tormenta FC brings big changes to Statesboro
-
Bakari Sellers inspires students at Georgia Southern MLK Celebration
-
Bakari Sellers inspires students at Georgia Southern MLK Celebration
-
Savannah Park renamed the Retha Mae McCoy Community Park
-
Savannah Park renamed the Retha Mae McCoy Community Park
-
Savannah Park renamed the Retha Mae McCoy Community Park
-
Community park renamed the Retha Mae McCoy Community Park
-
Georgia Southern Campuses March Together in MLK Parade