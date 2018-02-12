In day two of the Figure Skating Team Event Pairs Free Skating, Canada won the pairs free skate Sunday with Meagan Duhamel and Eric Radford.
While Canada, which has stressed the importance of taking home the team gold for nearly four years after finishing second to host Russia in Sochi, the United States has been hopeful of replicating its third-place finish in 2014. That became more difficult Sunday when Italy surged within a single point, 36-35.
PHOTOS: Sunday Figure Skating’s Ups and Downs
PHOTOS: Sunday Figure Skating’s Ups and Downs x
Latest Galleries
-
2008 Refinery Explosion Victims
-
Girl Scouts in ATL
-
Tormenta FC brings big changes to Statesboro
-
Bakari Sellers inspires students at Georgia Southern MLK Celebration
-
Bakari Sellers inspires students at Georgia Southern MLK Celebration
-
Savannah Park renamed the Retha Mae McCoy Community Park
-
Savannah Park renamed the Retha Mae McCoy Community Park
-
Savannah Park renamed the Retha Mae McCoy Community Park
-
Community park renamed the Retha Mae McCoy Community Park
-
Georgia Southern Campuses March Together in MLK Parade