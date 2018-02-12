PHOTOS: Chris Mazdzer wins first US men’s singles luge medal
PHOTOS: Chris Mazdzer wins first US men's singles luge medal
Team USA competed in the men’s singles luge on Sunday, and Chris Mazdzer made history – winning the first U.S. medal in the event.