Gearing up for the 2018 Old Fort Jackson Family Campover

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — For a firsthand experience in Georgia’s oldest brick fort, the Old Fort Jackson Family Campover is taking place during the second weekend in March.

The annual event will take place at Old Fort Jackson (1 Fort Jackson Rd.) on Friday, March 9 starting at 4 p.m. through Saturday, March 10 at 9 a.m.

On Friday, children and adults will have the opportunity to train as soldiers, try quill writing, play games, make crafts and participate in flag training and drill station.

After the ‘campover’ in the 210-year-old landmark, a hot breakfast and closing ceremony will be held.

Tickets are on sale now for this event: $65 for children ages 4 to 15 years, $45 for adults 16 years of age and older. All participating children must have a supervising adult with them.

To purchase your tickets, visit bit.ly/Campover2018 (space is limited!).

Additional information on pricing, supplies, etc. is also available on their site.