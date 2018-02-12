Former South Carolina lawmaker avoids prison for misconduct

RUSS BYNUM, Associated Press Published:
FILE - In a May 23, 2017 file photo, former Majority Leader Rick Quinn, left, and his father, Richard Quinn Sr. pause as they talk during a break in a hearing to get solicitor David Pascoe disqualified from the prosecution of Quinn in Columbia, S.C. Solicitor David Pascoe announced Wednesday, Oct. 18, that the State Grand Jury had returned indictments against Richard Quinn on charges of criminal conspiracy and failure to register as a lobbyist. Grand jurors also issued new indictments for two lawmakers already charged. Rep. Rick Quinn, the elder Quinn’s son, was charged with criminal conspiracy. (Tim Dominick/The State via AP)

BEAUFORT, S.C. (AP) – A former South Carolina lawmaker will serve two years on probation instead of prison time after he pleaded guilty to misconduct in office.

A judge in Beaufort on Monday also ordered former Rep. Rick Quinn Jr. of Lexington to pay a $1,000 fine and perform 500 hours of community service.

He’s the third Republican lawmaker convicted in a Statehouse corruption investigation.

Quinn pleaded guilty in December to a single misdemeanor charge punishable by up to a year in prison. The former House majority leader also resigned from office.

Prosecutors accused Quinn of taking $4 million in unreported money from lobbyists. Quinn insisted his only crime was failing to report a lobbyist’s payments to his father’s political consulting firm.

Quinn told reporters he never used his office for personal gain.

