Community gathers to honor Locust Grove officer killed

WXIA Staff Published:
Vigil for Locust Grove Officer Chase Maddox (WXIA, 11 Alive)

LOCUST GROVE, Ga. (WXIA) — A candlelight vigil was held Saturday night for a Georgia police officer killed in the line of duty on Friday.

Hundreds of people gathered to pay homage to 26-year-old Chase Maddox, an officer with the Locust Grove Police Department.

Maddox was shot during a deadly encounter with a suspect on Friday.

Officer Chase Maddox (courtesy GBI)

His wife also attended the vigil, seen clutching a yellow rose. She is expected to give birth to their second son on Wednesday.

The Locust Grove Police Chief is asking for donations to be made in lieu of flowers for Maddox’s older son who is disabled.

Funds will go towards purchasing a wheelchair accessible van for him.

